Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

