Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.