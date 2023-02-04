Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

