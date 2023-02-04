Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $1,684,914. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $176.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.