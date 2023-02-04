Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

