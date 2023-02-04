Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.0 %

FAST stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

