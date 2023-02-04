Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

