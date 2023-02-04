Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,290 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

