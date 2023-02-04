Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 401 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.