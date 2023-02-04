Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

