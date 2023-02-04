Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

