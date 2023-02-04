Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 530 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,113,000 after buying an additional 166,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

