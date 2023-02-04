Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

