Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.45. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $311.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

