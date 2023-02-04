Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.