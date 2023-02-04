VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of VICI opened at $34.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

