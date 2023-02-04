iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $78.50.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
