iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.