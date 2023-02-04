Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 694 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $681.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

