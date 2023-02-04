NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141,206 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

About NortonLifeLock

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.57 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

