Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,086 shares of company stock valued at $978,164. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.