Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $104.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -63.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

