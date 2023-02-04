Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,119 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

