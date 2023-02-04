Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,520 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

