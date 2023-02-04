29,646 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ADT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ADT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 25.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.75. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Insider Activity at ADT

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.