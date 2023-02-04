Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $106.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

