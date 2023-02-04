Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 603 ($7.45) to GBX 636 ($7.85) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.92) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.23.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

