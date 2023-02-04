Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $105.03.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.