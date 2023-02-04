New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.89 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.