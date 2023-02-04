International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

