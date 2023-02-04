New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.15 Million Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Formula One Group worth $32,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.82 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

