New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.41 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

