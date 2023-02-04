New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.71 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.