New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 20,827 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Wolfspeed worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

