New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 20,827 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Wolfspeed worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

