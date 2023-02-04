Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $34,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $443,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $252.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

