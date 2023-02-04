Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $346,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.95 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

