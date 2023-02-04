The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

