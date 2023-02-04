New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.63 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALNY opened at $233.37 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.20.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

