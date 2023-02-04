New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

