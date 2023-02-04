New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,526 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.26% of Avient worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its position in shares of Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE AVNT opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

