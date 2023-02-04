OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 620 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

BMO stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

