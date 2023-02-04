Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,481 shares of company stock worth $3,904,823. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.6 %

HOOD stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.