New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

