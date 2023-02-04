Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,591. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

ROK stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

