Huntington National Bank Sells 1,797 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.16.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

