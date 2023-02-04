OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EA opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

