KBC Group NV Purchases 11,526 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 18.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 33,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

L opened at $60.10 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

