OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 683 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

