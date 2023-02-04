The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 605,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

IPG opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

