OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,319 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

