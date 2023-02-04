Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 13,779 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

